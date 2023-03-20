Xavier Cooks is the Illawarra's $6 million man after making his debut with the Washington Wizards in the NBA, just days after winning the NBL title with Sydney.
But where does he stand in the ranks of the region's most recognisable, marketable and successful athletes?
Mercury sports editor Tim Barrow took a look into the power rankings of the superstars the Illawarra has produced.
Of course, we've had to adopt Ben Hunt, the 2022 Queensland State of Origin series-winning hero as one of our own.
But let's face it, if the region's joint venture NRL club St George Illawarra are to make the finals this year, let alone win a premiership, Hunt is going to have a major role in it.
Hunt arrived in Wollongong from the Broncos in 2018, on a $1.1 million per year contract and now closes in on 300 NRL career games, having lost the 2015 grand final in golden point to North Queensland.
At 32, the Dragons will need to pull it together quickly to fulfil Hunt's title dream.
The steady hand, work rate and kicking game makes Hunt the most important rugby league figure at the Dragons since Gareth Widdop and perhaps before that, 2010 premiership-winning coach Wayne Bennett.
Such is the standing of Illawarra sport internationally, somehow the greatest Australian Olympic athlete of all-time sits at No.5 in the Mercury's power rankings.
The quietly spoken McKeon won seven medals, four of them gold including the feature 50 and 100-metre freestyle races, to surpass Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones, with 11 overall.
The 28-year-old also has a high-profile relationship with pop star turned elite swimmer Cody Simpson, who has 4.9 million instagram followers, compared to McKeon's 199,000.
Swimmers may no longer be the rockstars of Australian athletes, compared to an era where Thorpe, Grant Hackett, Susie O'Neill, Kieran Perkins and Michael Klim.
But her relationship with Simpson has undoubtedly resulted in greater public exposure, probably more so than her phenomenal ability in the pool.
McKeon has also put her profile to use, including supporting Unicef Australia, providing aid to children during major world events like natural disasters and war.
A world title has eluded the Gerroa surfer, but her worth goes far beyond the waves.
Sally Fitzgibbons created a personal, marketable multi-million dollar empire, promoting healthy living through public speaking and book deals.
She also has numerous major endorsements with phone, clothing and camera companies, hotel chains and even sheds.
At 32, Fitzgibbons might have precious few chances remaining in her competitive career for a breakthrough world title and is currently 11th in the rankings, on the edge of the recently-introduced mid-season cut-off.
But her reach is global, she has 561,000 instagram followers and she's helped to inspire a new generation of young women.
Just months away from a fourth World Cup, Caitlin Foord had to wait to lift some silverware with English Women's Super League powerhouse Arsenal.
But it was sweet success when they defeated Sam Kerr's Chelsea in the Continental Cup final in March.
Among Foord's career achievements include the 2011 World Cup young player of the year award and 2016 Asian player of the year.
The women's game may not command the absurd amounts of money the men's English Premier League attracts, but Foord will finish her career as an Arsenal and Matildas legend.
She'll also be the Illawarra's finest ever footballer, earning lucrative endorsements with international sporting giants Nike along the way.
It's a great tragedy Xavier Cooks ended up playing at the other end of the freeway with the despised Sydney Kings.
His father Eric was a player and coach at the Illawarra Hawks for many years, but during another a chapter of ownership tumult, Cooks was snapped up by the Kings, owned by Paul Smith, himself from Minnamurra.
Cooks, with fellow Illawarra talent Angus Glover, has gone on to win back-to-back NBL titles with the Kings, winning the grand final series MVP last season.
As a result, he's earned the big four-year $6 million pay day and a ticket to the NBA, at the ripe old age of 27, making his debut with the Washington Wizards last week.
He may never play for the Hawks, but Cooks is one of the Illawarra's greatest ever products and is No.2 with a bullet.
The Windang warrior may have lost his showdown with Islam Makhachev on a contentious points decision, but he's the undisputed king of the Illawarra.
Volkanovski has earned more than $6 million in UFC prizemoney, but is also one of Australia most recognisable and well-supported athletes and has a number of high-profile endorsements, from nutrition to betting companies.
At 34, he's in his fighting prime and will earn a rematch with Makhachev in his quest to step up a division from featherweight to lightweight.
He's passionately maintained his connection to the Illawarra and ensures pubs across the region are packed every time he steps into the octagon, as well as being named the Illawarra Sports Awards male athlete of the year in November.
Amongst Volkanovski's appeal, he has 1.2 million Instagram followers.
Of course Volkanovski is an obvious choice in the Mercury's power rankings, but he's earned it, just like he deserves the keys to the city in Wollongong, which Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has refused to approve because of his stance against the brutal sport.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
