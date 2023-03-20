Disney on Ice returns in 2023 with Elsa, Moana, Buzz Lightyear and more

The magical ice show that leaves kids in awe is returning in 2023 with plenty of favourite characters from the screen.
From the utter joy of Mickey and Minnie Mouse to the intergalactic adventures of Buzz Lightyear and Woody and the epic tale of Elsa and Anna in Frozen, to the bravery of Moana and the magical worlds of The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and this year's Disney on Ice will celebrate 100 years of wonder.
The six-city tour won't make it's way to Wollongong but will be nearby at Sydney's Qudos Arena during the school holidays - and will also visit Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Newcastle over June and July.
The whole family can expect to see world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, and wow-moments both on the ice and in the air.
The show brings the magic of Disney on Ice to Australia, starring the world's most beloved characters and some of the most advanced ice-skating technology yet.
Mickey Mouse and pals start the party, with Captain Hook's treasure map taking them through Tinker Bell's immersive, fantastic worlds.
Audiences will laugh as hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks and stilts as they show off for Captain Hook.
Then, the colourful spirit realm of Coco is explored before Moana sails across the ice as she bravely saves her island from the fiery wrath of Te Ka, Belle is seen in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and of course the entire crowd will sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen.
When Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy's room, the power of teamwork is everything!
Pre-sale tickets will be available from Thursday March 23 at 10am register here: https://www.disneyonice.com/en-au/register.
General public tickets on sale from May 2 at 10am at www.ticketek.com.au/disneyonice.
Sydney July 12-16, Qudos Bank Arena
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.