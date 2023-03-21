Dapto Leagues to host family-friendly comedy gig to raise money for DV

A bunch of top comedians are getting together for a family-friendly night of laughs at Dapto Leagues Club with all money helping domestic violence prevention.
The Comedy for a Cause gig on this Friday March 24 has been organised by the local Rotary club with funds raised going to projects supporting the prevention of domestic violence.
Four funnymen are on the lineup that frequent Sydney and surrounds: Gary Eck (who also happens to be the writer of Happy Feet 2), Andrew Barnett (often seen on Sunday Nights with Matty Johns), a Triple J Comic of the Year recipient Bruce Griffiths plus Mat Wakefield.
Comedy For A Cause was established in January 2013, by Mat Wakefield, in the hope of assisting not for profit organisations fundraise in an efficient and entertaining manner, according to the event website.
Since its inception, Comedy For A Cause has grown at an astonishing rate, hosting hundreds of shows for a huge variety of 'Causes' and helped raise over $1,000,000. Given the exceptional calibre of our comedians and our dedication to providing the highest quality service, this growth trajectory isn't showing signs of slowing any time soon.
Organisers have said the gig is suited to families.
Doors open 7pm at Dapto Leagues Club. All tickets are $35 from: www.comedyforacause.net/DRC.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.