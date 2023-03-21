Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Wollongong City Council's street art project launched for 2023

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jyi 'Jyiro' Westaway designed and painted this street artwork as part of council's paint a traffic signal box initiative. Picture by Adam McLean

If you've been busting to get your artwork on display in the community, and get paid for it, this is the perfect opportunity street artist Jyi 'Jyiro' Westaway says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.