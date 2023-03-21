If you've been busting to get your artwork on display in the community, and get paid for it, this is the perfect opportunity street artist Jyi 'Jyiro' Westaway says.
Illawarra's artists are being called on to contribute an original work that will be on show to thousands of people every single day.
Wollongong City Council's paint a traffic signal box campaign attracted a huge response last year, and there's hopes for an even bigger 2023.
Artists are required to create an original design in bright colours that enhances the beauty, character and history of the area and supports community pride.
Mr Westaway was among those to do it last year and, for his box along Princes Highway at Dapto, he chose to paint a cow to symbolise the lost farmlands that are now home to thousands of people in Wongawilli.
"I always try and relate it to something in the area," he said.
The passionate artist loves painting animals and he's made a submission to paint a frog in council's latest call for designs.
The signal boxes are a great platform for local artists to gain experience and exposure.- Street artist Jyi 'Jyiro' Westaway
Mr Westaway encouraged other artists to have a go and submit a design.
"The signal boxes are a great platform for local artists to gain experience and exposure," he said. "They brighten up our region, reduce graffiti and promote local artists."
Last year's submissions were received from up-and-coming students to established, career artists, and 20 traffic signal boxes were painted.
This year there's 30 traffic signal boxes on offer, and Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the initiative is an ongoing commitment to support public art.
"Not only does it brighten up the city, but it provides a unique canvas for artists to express themselves. Public art like this is a chance to provoke conversation, challenge points of view, or bring a smile to ones face," he said.
"Having high-quality and inspired artwork discourages graffiti, and it makes people feel a bit safer and more comfortable in their local community.
"We were truly spoilt for choice with applications last year and it was very difficult selecting applicants."
The initiative is open to individuals and groups. Applications close Monday, April 10.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
