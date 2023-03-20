Our coverage during NSW election week

Dear subscribers,
The NSW election is almost here, and throughout the week, the Illawarra Mercury will be doubling down on our politics coverage.
The last few weeks have been a heady rush of political promise after political promise. Heathcote and Kiama are well and truly in the scope sights of NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns.
It's meant our team has been kept on its toes with late-night invitations to early morning press conferences and last-minute press releases hitting our inbox.
We love a good election promise, mainly when it's good news for our roads and hospitals, but sometimes when we're inundated with pledges of money, the important stuff needs to be remembered.
Verifying what comes from the party spin machines takes time and effort, and we take that role seriously. A survey of our readers found people in the Illawarra are concerned about the rising cost of living, the pressures on our hospitals and the state of our roads.
They also care about their children's education and how people can afford to rent or buy a house in the region.
Each day this week, we'll be breaking down these issues to find out what the political parties think and, most importantly, what the electorate wants from the new NSW government.
Because that is what an election is about. It's the people figuring out what's important to them, voting into the parliament the party and people they think can help realise their values, and then holding those people to account to deliver on their promises.
We'll be trying to keep our heads up above the electioneering that will be happening next week, and our reporters will be wading through the relentless emails and phone calls to make sure we're delivering the information you need to know to decide at the polls.
You can follow our election coverage on the Illawarra Mercury website or by downloading our app. Or you can receive the curated edition of the region's news in print.
Either way, the Mercury is committed to providing the most comprehensive state election coverage for Kiama, Heathcote, Wollongong, Keira and Shellharbour.
- Gayle Tomlinson, Illawarra Mercury editor
