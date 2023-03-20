Months of hard work will come to fruition when South Coast Blaze make their long-awaited return to the court on Wednesday night.
The Blaze will take on Sutherland Stingrays to kick-start their NSW Premier League campaign in both opens and under 23s grades. The matches will also mark the official end of pre-season for the franchise, which began back in late 2022.
Blaze opens captain Katelyn Anderson told the Mercury that her teammates were chomping at the bit to play their opening fixture.
"It's very exciting. Pre-season always seems to go on for a while and you have this round-one goal ahead of you, and then it's finally here. We're pumped," Anderson said.
"October-November was the trials period, and in December, we got a program for Christmas and the January period when we were away. And then it's really kicked in at the end of January, and we've gone right the way through. Netball NSW organised a pre-season game last week, but I'm keen to get out there for round one.
"Sutherland will be tough, but it's also a really exciting challenge for round one. They're such a good quality club and side, and we always know it's going to be a challenge. But we know that with our preparation and the group we have, we're ready for Sutherland."
2023 shapes as a crucial campaign for the Blaze opens, who are looking to build after securing their first finals appearance last year. The Blaze under 23s enjoyed an even stronger campaign, before falling at the last hurdle to the Stingrays on grand final day.
It was the franchise's strongest year since joining the state's Premier League in 2020, and Anderson believes they're ready for further success this season.
"The club has been growing so much over the past few years. The 23s have hit the grand final two times now, and the opens made finals last year, so there's this constant feeling that we're brewing and building," the opens centre said.
"It's so exciting to see where we're going and I think this year we've got an even bigger club feel between the 23s and opens. And I'm thinking we'll both be there at the end of the year."
