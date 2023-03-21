The Wollongong artist community has come together to organise a fundraising event for beloved painter Laqueisha 'Lucky' Ann Talavou Masima after she met with a serious accident earlier this month.
The 23-year-old artist, who was involved in a critical car crash on March 4, is currently undergoing surgery in Wollongong hospital with the full extent of her injuries still undetermined.
One of the fundraiser hosts, Fleur Woodley Norrish, said the community had been quick to offer their support given how well-known Lucky was among her peers.
"She's the type of the person who goes out of her way to help everyone else, so everyone has been really quick to support her," she said.
"She's a beautiful character."
"We have some pretty amazing and talented artists who have put their hand up to support Lucky and will be there on Sunday," Mrs Woodley Norrish said.
"All the proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Lucky and her family."
The event will be held at 130 Art Studios in Wollongong where Lucky has been a resident for over 18 months.
"Local businesses K.malu and Lupa will also be extending their support by providing food for the event," the jewellery designer said.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Lucky.
"She's such a vibrant soul and has touched hearts of people in the community," she said.
"Send strength, send energy and send prayers."
The event at 130 Keira Street Wollongong will kick off at midday and go on till 10pm on March 26.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
