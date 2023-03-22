Subs will potentially make Wollongong safer. Letters, March 23, 2023

I understand the people of Wollongong are apprehensive about the prospects of nuclear submarines being housed at Port Kembla. So it would be worth considering the role of the nuclear subs in the national interest. The purpose of submarines with missile firing capacity is to deter an aggressor. If an aggressor doesn't know where a retaliatory attack will come from, they are less likely to engage in a first-strike attack. For example, given Australia would have 3 major targets; Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, an attack on these targets under current conditions would likely result in an inability of Australia to respond (second-strike attack).