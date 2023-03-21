Wollongong State Emergency Service veteran Stephen Cliffe's knowledge is shared far and wide.
The volunteer, who regularly travels across the state to deliver training and mentor other SES crews, was acknowledged close to home over the weekend for his 30 years of community service.
And he wasn't alone as his the Wollongong crew mates along with Dapto SES volunteers enjoyed a presentation evening at Wollongong City Diggers.
Members from the two units received National Medals and Long Service Awards.
"Someone once said to me that the SES is a bit like a Swiss army knife of emergency services," Mr Cliffe, a training officer at the Wollongong unit, said.
"The fact that we could be helping with a storm or flood one day, someone lost in the bush the next day, or helping the RFS with fires - it's just the variety of work you get to do.
"Also, the opportunity not just to help your local community, but certainly over the last sort of 12 months we've been sending members all over the state, flooding and fires before that. So you can see places and go places that you'd never normally go to."
Mr Cliffe received an award for 30 years long service award plus a Commissioner's Commendation for Service.
"I actually also take a lot of satisfaction out of training our own members because you're helping them grow as people and teaching them these skills, and then getting that opportunity to go out with them on jobs, and see how they're then able to contribute to helping community like that's a really good feeling," Mr Cliffe said.
He progressed from a team member to a team leader then training co-ordinator, deputy commander, unit commander, and now is a training officer.
The award recipients were recognised for the many major national disasters they have attended - from the 1998 Wollongong floods, the Thredbo landslide, to Cyclone Yasi, the Victorian and NSW bushfires and 2022 NSW floods.
Mr Cliffe vividly remembers the August 1998 floods that necessitated the evacuation of the North Wollongong headquarters on Montague Street.
"We were obviously out helping on Monday when it really hit and by the time we got back to our headquarters our cars were all written off because there were parked on the street, and it got flooded," he said.
He said by the time the rain eased off in the 1998 floods, SES volunteers had been out for 24 hours and had to get some rest before assisting with clean-up in the following days.
Wollongong locals Nicholas Ayre and Alexandra McFadden were acknowledged with national medals for their response to the Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017. A total of 19 members received awards at the presentation.
"It is a privilege to present these awards to such longstanding and dedicated members of the Service," Acting NSW SES Deputy Commissioner, Daniel Crocco said at the awards ceremony.
"The collective service of award recipients exceeds 325 years of service. What an achievement and such a wealth of knowledge for the Illawarra region."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
