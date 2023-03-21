Illawarra Mercury
Loose Ends: Zone Singles glory up for grabs

By Mike Driscoll
March 22 2023 - 7:00am
Woononas Jack Forbes, Bernie Harding and Brian Bott are into the Zone Senior Singles quarter-finals. Picture by Mike Driscoll

Corrimal take on Warilla in both semi-finals of the State Singles on Sunday, while Robbie Warren is three wins away from an unprecedented 2022-23 Zone Seniors clean sweep heading into the Over 60s Singles quarter-finals.

