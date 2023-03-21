Loose Ends: Zone Singles glory up for grabs

Corrimal take on Warilla in both semi-finals of the State Singles on Sunday, while Robbie Warren is three wins away from an unprecedented 2022-23 Zone Seniors clean sweep heading into the Over 60s Singles quarter-finals.
The State Singles will be completed this Sunday at Woonona, while the Seniors and Grade 5-7 Reserve Singles will be down to the finalists, following quarter-finals and semis at Windang and Figtree Sports respectively.
Hills is coming of a 25-15 win over Wiseman Park's Mal Wright, and 25-12 victory over South Pacific Singles winner Corey Thompson (Albion Park), while Roberts beat Corrimal's Dean Aitken and then booked a last four spot with a 25-21 win over another Cougar Danyon Christie.
The Corrimal vs Warilla rivalry continues in the other semi-final with the impressive Jarrod Beckford facing defending Zone Singles champion Lee Stinson.
The Cougars boasted four quarter-finalists with Beckford beating Patch Lewis (Towradgi) 25-15, and then Figtree's state bowler Matty Miles 25-15.
Meanwhile, Stinson made his almost weekly 640km round trip from Orange to Warilla well worth it with a 25-17 win over Kiama's Geoff McIntyre, before outlasting Corrimal's Mal Lyons 25-23 in the standout quarter-final.
Stinson is chasing back-to-back Zone 16 State Singles titles and went desperately close to winning the NSW crown last year.
The Hills vs Roberts and Beckford vs Stinson semis are from 10am on Sunday at Woonona and followed by the final, with the winner to represent Zone 16 at the NSW State Championship Singles in Wollongong in late July.
Meanwhile, Robbie Warren is chasing history as the only bowler to win the Seniors Fours, Triples, Pairs and Singles over 60s Zone titles in the same season.
Warren has had a tough draw and beat Figtree clubmates Peter Thelan 25-20 and Mark Kesby 25-12 to set up a clash against Woonona's Brian Bott in this Sunday's quarter-final at Windang.
In the other Senior Singles quarter-final Windang's Dave Tyrrell takes on Warilla's Denis Hitchen.
Finally, Figtree is hosting the Reserve Singles quarter-finals and semis, with seven clubs involved.
Kiama have two representatives with Ben Williams facing Peter Pearson (Citos) and Michael O'Reilly taking on Warren Snodgrass (Warilla), while in the other match-ups, Bruce McDonald (Bomaderry) faces Phil Jones (Wiseman Park) and Figtree's Mark Tanner meets Matthew Kettle (Corrimal).
The finals of the Reserve Singles and Seniors Singles are at Windang on Sunday week, April 2.
Winning a Zone 16 Singles title is a huge achievement and will be especially prized this season with the Open Gender State Championships to be hosted by Towradgi, Wiseman Park and Figtree Sports.
It is the first time the Open Gender championships and Women's State Championships will be held together; ensuring almost two weeks of top class bowls in the region.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.