'We've had enough': Illawarra residents fed up with suburban car crimes

Illawarra residents are voicing their concern for safety as talks of several car-related crimes do rounds on Facebook community groups.
Albion Park's Natalie Crouch is still in shock from a nightmare car incident that she believes was also a first for investigating police officers.
Ms Crouch said she could not believe her eyes when she woke up to find her car's entire door panel missing three weeks ago.
"My husband was the one who saw it first," Ms Crouch said.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
The Albion Park resident said the police suspect the extensive damage to the car could have been from another vehicle hitting it at a "very bad angle".
"Just based on the way it has been damaged, it doesn't look like someone has taken the panel off," she said.
"There's no video footage, no witnesses so we have not been able to find the person who did it."
The family of five has since been left with only one car to get to places which has been quite a challenge.
"We have had to write the car off and our mornings have been extremely catastrophic. I've been reaching work late and constantly getting in trouble for it," Ms Crouch said.
"Things have been so hard and through no fault of our own."
Ms Crouch said they would just have to put up with the inconvenience of it all until they get another car.
Albion Park resident Kelly* took to social media earlier this week to vent her frustration when she realised her car had been broken into for a second time.
"We all work hard to get nice things and these little disrespectful kids think it's okay to take what's not theirs, had enough!" she said.
"It is worrying, especially as it is ramping up in our area."
"A friend and I were out for a run in the morning and we ran past Corrimal High and we noticed people coming out of the school and I thought it was a couple going for a walk early in the morning," Mr Hunt said.
"We got closer and my friend said 'oh they look a bit shifty, a bit out of place'."
Mr Hunt realised one of the boys had two pairs of shoes around his shoulders and another had a bag with what looked like tools in it.
"One guy was looking inside the driver's side, playing with the handle and the other was crouched down on the passenger side," he said.
"Another one of their mates joined them from down the street."
"It's such a regular occurrence, you always see the police down the end of Rothery Street," he said.
"Some people came a few weeks ago and smashed windscreens of two cars on our street a couple of weeks ago."
Police ask residents to play their part in deterring thieves through simple measures including locking doors and windows and removing personal belongings from cars.
*Name has been changed
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.