A form of sentencing that aims to reduce the overrepresentation of Aboriginal people in custody is coming to Wollongong Local Court.
Circle sentencing involves bringing together the magistrate with Aboriginal elders, victims, respected members of the community and the offender's family to determine an appropriate sentence for an Aboriginal offender.
"Offenders receive a sentence that reflects not only the full force of the law but the force of their community as well," a Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson said.
"Participating in circle sentencing can be a much harder option because offenders must face their issues and engage honestly with their community."
The Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research found that Aboriginal people who were sentenced this way were less likely to go to prison than those sentenced in the traditional way by 9.3 percentage points, and less likely to reoffend within 12 months.
Nesha Jeyalingam, managing solicitor at the Aboriginal Legal Service's Wollongong office, said circle sentencing was needed.
"Every day in our work, we see the negative impacts of sentencing Aboriginal people to prison," Ms Jeyalingam said.
"Locking people up causes harm and trauma, but there are alternatives that would actually go towards helping our clients rehabilitate.
"If we're going to close the gap and build a fairer and more effective legal system, we need to divert people away from prisons and towards the support they actually need - whether that's drug and alcohol rehabilitation, stable housing, psychological support, or other community-based services."
She said letting Elders and other community members be involved in sentencing might help build trust in the system.
"It's only fair that Aboriginal people are supported to make decisions in a system which has such a disproportionate impact on Aboriginal lives," she said.
It was vital ALS lawyers and Aboriginal-controlled organisations were available to support those sentenced through circle sentencing, she said, but this required government investment in ALS as well as the program.
The DCJ spokesperson said circle sentencing aimed to reduce reoffending and overrepresentation of Aboriginal people in custody, also delivering long-term savings for the criminal justice system.
Offenders will be eligible for circle sentencing if they are Aboriginal, assessed as suitable by the Aboriginal Community Justice Group and agree to participate.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
