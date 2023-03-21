Working as a dietitian, Malcolm Gibbs advises those who come through his Woonona practice ways of altering their diet to eat more fresh vegetables and protein.
One thing that he takes for granted is that these people have a fridge.
Since December last year, Mr Gibbs has been working with a different cohort of people, and in many cases, reliable refrigeration is something beyond reach.
Mr Gibbs has joined the Wollongong Homeless Hub to raise money for the rough sleeping service. He says that he has had to update his regular guidance for people who are on the streets or living in short term accommodation.
"There's a lot of limitations on what people can eat, because they don't have refrigeration, freezers, storage, Tupperware containers and cooking and microwave facilities," he said.
Without access to these facilities, diets are necessarily curtailed.
"It's particularly difficult for things like fresh chicken, fish and eggs," he said. "It's really difficult to get fresh fruit and vegetables if you can't store them. It's a poorer quality diet."
A 2016 study by researchers at the University of Melbourne found that poor nutrition due to a lack of access to food increased health problems such as obesity, chronic illnesses and hospitalisation.
These issues then compound to create greater disadvantage, CEO of the Homeless Hub Mandy Booker said.
"You've got to be thinking about your food options every day," she said. "You can't store up things, and that's costly, because you can't do those things that we do to try to save money."
To address this issue, this Sunday Mr Gibbs will ride the UCI course through Wollongong. Starting at Stanwell Park and finishing in Wollongong, in the lead up and along the way he will be raising funds to go towards the Homeless Hub's outreach services.
So far, he has raised over $12,000 with private and public donations, including $10,000 from the Australian College of Commerce & Management.
Since moving to a mobile model, the Wollongong Homeless Hub has been able to reach more people, but with fuel prices having skyrocketed, running costs are high.
"Without things like what Malcolm is doing, we will find the gap sooner rather than later this year, where we go, how are we going to fund this?"
While connecting those sleeping rough or at risk of homelessness to housing services is the organisation's bread and butter, an important part of every drop in session is giving out hampers of food and essentials to those doing it tough. Ms Booker said working with Mr Gibbs has helped the organisation refine what is in each of the bags.
"People still want a little treat just like all of us do, but we really need to look at the nutritional value of some of the snacks as well."
Mr Gibbsa said in the months he's been working with the Homeless Hub it has opened his eyes to the pressure of the housing crisis.
"What we might have thought of as middle class people in NSW are presenting to services like the Homeless Hub for food assistance, they just can't afford their rent anymore."
