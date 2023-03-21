Whopping $5.3 million goes to mystery Warilla winner

A mystery Warilla resident has waltzed into the work week a newly minted multi-millionaire.
The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, snaffled the entire Jackpot prize in Monday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
That equates to a whopping $5.3 million.
What we do know is that Warilla Newsagency sold the winning entry.
Owner John Jenkins was delighted to have sold another major lottery prize.
"This is great news! There have been a couple big lottery wins in the area, and we're just so excited to have sold a winning entry to someone who supports our newsagency," Mr Jenkins said.
"We've decorated our store with signs and balloons to celebrate the momentous occasion.
"We're so happy for our winner. A big congratulations to them and we wish them all the best with their prize."
Only a week ago an Illawarra couple bagged a $2 million haul in a Monday Lotto draw.
The Dapto Newsagency and newsXpress Dapto sold the winning entries then.
