A man who punched a stranger outside a Wollongong kebab shop then lashed out at cops who were attempting to handcuff him has learnt his fate in court.
Lonnie Willis, 48, was with his lifelong friend Jason Robert Patric Simpson outside a popular late night takeaway spot on 339 Crown Street about 11pm on August 8 last year, when the pair began arguing with a man and a woman.
Tendered court documents revealed Simpson punched both strangers in the face after an aggressive back-and-forth argument.
Willis then punched the man in the face before the pair fled the scene, however the entire incident was caught on CCTV.
Officers arrived and spoke with the victims before reviewing the footage.
Police then caught up with the duo on nearby Market St where they attempted to arrest them.
Simpson became agitated and aggressive before attempting to punch an officer who was trying to handcuff him.
Simpson's punch was blocked before he was wrestled to the ground and eventually handcuffed after further assistance was called to the scene - with an officer sustaining a cut to his forehead during the ordeal.
Court documents stated while this was happening, Willis attempted to make a dash, however another officer was able to grab hold of him and handcuff him.
He later expressed remorse to police for punching the victim.
Willis was sentenced over the attack at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to common assault and resisting an officer in the execution of duty.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer argued Willis was not the main aggressor in the attack and has been compliant with bail conditions since August last year.
"We accept the reaction was over the top ... however the CCTV does clearly show (Willis) was not the aggressor," Ms Ozer said.
The court heard Simpson has been jailed for his role in the attack.
As for Willis, Magistrate Robert Walker spared him time behind bars but gave a stern warning: "if you breach this order in any way, you will go to prison".
Willis copped a 12-month prison sentence to be served in the community and must also perform 40 hours of unpaid community service work.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
