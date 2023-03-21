Illawarra Mercury
Lonnie Willis spared jail for punching victim outside Wollongong kebab shop

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 3:44pm
Lonnie Willis punched a man outside a Crown St takeaway shop last year. Pictures from Google Maps and Facebook.

A man who punched a stranger outside a Wollongong kebab shop then lashed out at cops who were attempting to handcuff him has learnt his fate in court.

Local News

