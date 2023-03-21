Illawarra Mercury
Holocaust expert to speak publicly about Wollongong art benefactor Bob Sredersas who had Nazi links

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:34pm
A dark past of Bob Sredersas linking him with Nazi war crimes was originally uncovered by former Wollongong councillor Michael Samaras, but ignored by the council. Picture: ACM / Wollongong City Libraries

A historian from the Sydney Jewish Museum will speak publicly next week about a damning report into Wollongong's infamour art benefactor Bob Sredersas and his Nazi links.

