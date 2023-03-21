A historian from the Sydney Jewish Museum will speak publicly next week about a damning report into Wollongong's infamour art benefactor Bob Sredersas and his Nazi links.
After questions were raised over the dark past of the Lithuanian migrant, and the council initially chose to ignore them, the Jewish community stepped in.
Holocaust historian Emeritus Professor Konrad Kwiet has since written a report on Sredersas and his involvement with the Nazis of World War II, and will discuss this at Wollongong Art Gallery on March 30 at 10am.
Sredersas had been a much celebrated man in the community after donating his art collection to the City of Wollongong, and subsequently help forge its first art gallery.
After the report was leaked last year to The Australian, it is understood to reveal Mr Srederas served in the Nazi Party's security service, the Sicherheitsdienst, as an intelligence officer from June 1941 until January 1945.
Mr Srederas, the report claims, successfully applied for German citizenship and changed his name to Bronislaus Schroeders in 1941.
After the war he resumed his Lithuanian name and became eligible for resettlement as a political refugee.
He moved to Australia in 1950 and worked at the BHP steelworks and for decades built a huge art collection - including works from Australia's leading artists such as Arthur Streeton, Norman Lindsay and Margaret Preston.
He bequeathed his collection to Wollongong Art Gallery five years before his death, after some works were stolen from his Cringila house.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery anticipated there would be much interest from people wanting to know more about the man whose donation of artworks helped establish Wollongong Art Gallery, and whose life was much celebrated in the community.
"Until recently, we've had a very different narrative about the life of Mr Sredersas and, following recent findings, we now have a new perspective about this man that we need to consider," Cr Bradbery said.
"To be able to hear directly from Professor Kwiet about his report and findings is an important opportunity and I encourage those with an interest in this matter to come along."
The Lord Mayor said the process the council went through in 2022 was not an easy one and they would continue to work through with the advice and guidance of the Sydney Jewish Museum.
Professor Kwiet is an esteemed historian and scholar of the Holocaust, with a career spanning almost 60 years. He has worked in universities, museums and research centres around the world, including Washington DC, Jerusalem, Heidelberg, Frankfurt and Berlin.
He was the Chief Historian of the Specialist Investigations Unit, Australia's Nazi War Crimes, from 1987-1994 and has published 10 books and more than 100 articles on the Holocaust.
Anyone wishing to attend the free talk is advised to book via online platform Eventbrite.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.