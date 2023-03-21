Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong mother accused of COVID grant scam to fight 77 fraud charges

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 21 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Arroyo. Picture from Facebook.

A Wollongong mother-of-four intends to fight 77 fraud charges amid allegations she scammed thousands in pandemic payments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.