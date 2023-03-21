A Wollongong mother-of-four intends to fight 77 fraud charges amid allegations she scammed thousands in pandemic payments.
Hayley Arroyo, 30, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where a date was set for her hearing.
She previously pleaded not guilty to 74 counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception and three counts of attempting to dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception.
Police will allege Arroyo committed fraud between 14 September 2021 and 20 January last year.
Court papers stated on one occasion, she allegedly provided false information to obtain $27,577 in COVID-19 relief funding.
It is also alleged Arroyo provided Service NSW with false information to obtain amounts of $320 on several separate occasions.
Arroyo will fight the charges in a two-day hearing scheduled for August 9 and 10.
Her bail will continue.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.