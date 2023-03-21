In a new warehouse repairing old furniture, Britta de Laat is trying to change the way we view furniture.
An artist by training, Ms de Laat swapped a career in set design to work full time as an upholster when moving to Australia six years ago, operating her business Dumped & Ditched.
Starting out in an annex in Coledale, the business grew, and Ms de Laat now works out of a dedicated workshop in a Bellambi warehouse.
"There's different departments, I've got the woodworking area, we've got upholstery, we've got sewing, you need quite a bit of space to be able to work comfortably," she said.
Until now, most of the Illawarra has been able to see the products that Ms de Laat has brought to life at The Unlikely Item, her store in Stanwell Park, however last weekend, Ms de Laat threw open the doors to her workshop for the first time, showcasing not only her process but why we need to rethink our relationship with furniture.
"I think we, as a society, have been brainwashed to believe in the shiny and just buy it however short-lived it is, rather than look at the long-term costs of something," she said.
"My mantra is that furniture should be expensive because it should last."
Browsing through Ms de Laat's wares, it is not just the trend towards mid-century modern furniture that drives her affinity for vintage pieces, it is in fact because the way furniture was made prior to mass production means the products will last.
"If you look at our grandparents' generation, they would buy one piece and that would last for their lifetime, and not be a fashion item. So I think furniture has become very much like fast fashion."
The United States generated 12.2 million tons of furniture waste in 2017, 80 per cent of which went to landfill, according to the US EPA. It is not clear how much furniture waste Australians create each year, however each year offices generate 30,000 tonnes of furniture waste, with 95 per cent ending up in landfill, according to the Australasian Furnishing Association.
"Like fast fashion, mass produced, relatively inexpensive, easy to purchase and abandon, fast furniture will only be used for a short period before it ends up as landfill in a tragic cycle of buy and discard that has become a rapidly growing and immensely concerning consumer norm," AFA CEO Patrizia Torelli said in February this year.
Pulling apart various pieces that her clients bring in, Ms de Laat says she sees the shortcomings of the modern approach to furniture making.
Lounges held together by a layer of fabric, layers of foam not even glued together and webbing spaced further apart without a base layer to hold it together.
"The bones of the furniture all just tacked together, a couple of nails holding it together, completely loose," she said about one item.
"It was held together by the weakest part."
Ms de Laat argues that by avoiding shopping at mass produced, cheap furniture stores, while the sticker price may be higher, we will save by not having to replace the item in a few years when it falls apart.
On top of this, particularly in the Illawarra, where our coastal lifestyle exposes furniture to humidity and salt, furniture will quickly wear out if not cared for.
With her team of six, Ms de Laat repairs and revised items that are then shipped around Australia and to Canada and Japan.
When looking for furniture that will stand the test of time, Ms de Laat says earlier styles have lasting potential.
"A good tip is to go for hard furniture, full timber furniture, so you're looking past mid-century into Edwardian, Victorian age. Art Deco, I know it's not that popular visually yet, but I think it's going to come back and you get solid timber pieces that have good joins, good timber and can deal with the humidity here."
