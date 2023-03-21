Former PM Paul Keating meets with Kiama council, Greater Cities Commission

Former prime minister Paul Keating hit the headlines last week for his strong views on the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal and now he has shared his thoughts on the plans for NSW's Six Cities region.
On Tuesday Mr Keating met with the Greater Cities Commission's chief commissioner Geoff Roberts, chief executive officer Chris Hanger and Illawarra Shoalhaven city commissioner Jacki Johnson, as well as Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly and CEO Jane Stroud.
The Greater Cities Commission is planning the Six Cities region, which includes the Illawarra-Shoalhaven along with Sydney (divided into three 'cities'), the Central Coast, and Newcastle and the lower Hunter.
At the meeting Mr Keating discussed the commission's plans, including the development of housing targets for the region, the maintenance of inter-urban breaks, and preserving the environmental values that make the Kiama area unique.
Two years ago Mr Keating purchased a property in Gerringong, which overlooks the water.
On Tuesday he was also seen at Kiama cafe Wild Patch with renowned architect Richard Francis-Jones.
While there, Mr Keating also spoke briefly to Labor candidate for Kiama Katelin McInerney.
