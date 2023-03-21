Kiama councillor's motion to ban union officials 'unlawful'

A councillor's attempt to ban a trio of union officials from future Kiama Municipal Council meetings over their "derogatory" behaviour was branded as "unlawful" on Tuesday night.
Cr Mark Croxford put forward a motion calling council to refuse further meetings with United Services Union officials Stuart Geddes, Rudi Oppitz and Aarron Vann and also request they "apologise unreservedly" to CEO Jane Stroud and COO Joe Gaudiosi.
Cr Croxford's motion stemmed from a report of a March 6 meeting between the union and council staff, where Ms Stroud was called a "liar" and Mr Gaudiosi branded as "incompetent".
According to a response from Ms Stroud that appeared as part of the council papers, at the meeting the three USU officials "behaved in a manner and made verbal statements considered by staff and the elected representative [Mayor Neil Reilly] present to be offensive, bullying, harassing, derogatory and threatening".
Cr Croxford's original motion was deemed to be unlawful and it was recommended that councillors not move or second it, therefore allowing it to lapse.
He however had a revised motion, which he read out on the floor of council, which included mention of the three officials' names.
But before the revised motion could be debated, Mayor Neil Reilly declared the new motion unlawful as well.
"We have a relationship with the unions at the moment," Cr Reilly said.
"It's a bit rough I have to admit and I do admit that they've been fairly rude to us on a number of occasions but I think this is outside of our remit and crosses over into the area of operations and you'll note that our our code of conduct prevents us from engaging with employee organisations.
"So I'm afraid my ruling on that is that this motion is unlawful."
Cr Croxford moved a motion of dissent, stating he had sought advice from several people about his new motion and was advised it was lawful.
In response, Cr Reilly said it was not councillors' place to pass such motions, regardless of how bad the officials' behaviour may have been.
"I think the behaviour at the meeting was appalling," Cr Reilly said.
"I wrote to the union and they responded to me and they said that they will deal with the matter internally.
"I think in this case they have been held to account and I do not want to revisit this it caused me great distress and it caused the CEO and COO distress.
"The matter has been brought to their attention through their union and they responded to me and I've accepted their letter. Therefore there is no further matter to be spoken, it just becomes bloody mindedness after that point."
In the vote of dissent, only Cr Croxford was in favour, the other eight councillors voted against it - that meant the motion relating to the USU officials was not discussed.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
