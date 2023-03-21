Nurses at Wollongong Day Surgery will walk off the job for four hours on Wednesday morning over pay and staffing ratio negotiations with their employer.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association says bargaining on a new enterprise agreement with Healthe Care has stalled and a majority of union members at multiple private healthcare facilities in NSW voted to take protected action.
"Our members are seeking sensible improvements to their enterprise agreement including shift by shift nursing and midwifery ratios to ensure safe patient care, and a fair pay offer reflecting rising costs of living," NSWNMA general secretary Shaye Candish said.
Enterprise agreement negotiations began in December 2021 and in December 2022 a proposed agreement from Healthe Care that included a 2.5 per cent annual pay increase over four years was rejected.
The union says Healthe Care has not negotiated on staffing ratios and a revised offer put to a vote this week included 1.75 per cent more in total pay rises across the life of the agreement.
Wednesday's stop-work action will begin at 8am and end at noon.
NSWNMA members in five other private hospitals are also taking protected action this week, including wearing badges and banning requests for overtime, roster changes and non-nursing domestic duties.
