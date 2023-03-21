'A no brainer': Kiama council push to back subs at Port Kembla fails

While the proposed Port Kembla home of a fleet of nuclear subs is some distance from Kiama, it was a topic of discussion at Tuesday night's council meeting.
It was raised via a motion from Cr Mark Croxford that council put its support behind Port Kembla as the preferred location for the subs base.
"This is based on the potential economic benefits for the region," Mr Croxford said in the business papers, "including job creation and high-tech industry growth, as well as the enhancement of Australia's national security and defence capabilities."
In the business papers CEO Jane Stroud noted councillors should tread carefully about supporting something that is located in another Local Government Area.
"There are risks associated with Kiama Municipal Council advocating for the location of this facility in another Local Government Authority that may have differing views and community attitudes towards the location being Port Kembla and the role of nuclear submarines bases," Ms Stroud said.
Cr Croxford, who served in the Royal Australian Navy, felt the endorsement "will demonstrate council's commitment to the economic growth and defence readiness and positions the region for a prosperous future ".
"There will be people who have reasons to oppose it," Cr Croxford conceded.
"I think, when you look at this in its fullness and consider the economic benefits and the contributions the nation's defence, it's pretty much a no-brainer."
Cr Matt Brown supported the motion, highlighting the benefits such a base would bring to the University of Wollongong and the Port Kembla steelworks.
However, Cr Jodi Keast felt Cr Croxford was trying to wedge council into "a quick and uninformed decision".
"This sort of decision should be subject to extensive debate based on sound economic data and social impact assessment and I see none of this in Cr Croxford's motion," Cr Keast said.
"Personally I don't want to government to spend $368 billion on these nuclear subs. I'd prefer them to actually put the money towards our education system, our health system, aged care, housing and support those in our community who are disadvantaged."
Cr Kathy Rice felt the motion to be pointless.
"Whether Kiama council endorses Port Kembla as the preferred location or not is irrelevant to the decision to be made," Cr Rice said.
"It's presumptuous to expect council to endorse such a federal government initiative without prior discussion or having any awareness of greater community perspective."
The motion to back Port Kembla as a subs base was lost 6-3, with Cr Croxford, Cr Brown and Cr Warren Steel voting in favour.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.