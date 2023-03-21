Illawarra Mercury
'A no brainer': Kiama council push to back subs at Port Kembla fails

March 21 2023
A push to get Kiama Municipal Council to back a subs base at Port Kembla came to nought at Tuesday night's meeting.

While the proposed Port Kembla home of a fleet of nuclear subs is some distance from Kiama, it was a topic of discussion at Tuesday night's council meeting.

