A vacant home in Farmborough Heights has been destroyed by fire in an early morning blaze that is now under investigation.
Firefighters from across the Illawarra were called to the Farmborough Road home at 3.45am on Wednesday following reports the property was on fire.
"As soon as we left the station we could see flames," Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong Station Officer Joel Beattie said.
When firefighters arrived on scene they put on breathing equipment and entered the house to search for anyone stuck inside the single-storey home.
Nobody was injured during the fire.
While the fire is now under control, a ladder platform firefighting truck remains on scene to extinguish hot spots from above the home.
Fire investigators have been called in and police are on scene.
There was asbestos in the property and HAZMAT crews are currently making this safe.
"We use an asbestos bonding kit. It's a glue spray to bond it [asbestos] together," Station Officer Beattie said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
