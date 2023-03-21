Illawarra Mercury
Farmborough Heights home destroyed by fire in early morning blaze

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 22 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
A home in Farmborough Heights has been destroyed by fire during early morning blaze on Wednesday. Picture supplied

A vacant home in Farmborough Heights has been destroyed by fire in an early morning blaze that is now under investigation.

