One home was destroyed and another was lucky to be saved during a suspicious fire in Farmborough Heights that is now under police investigation.
Firefighters from across the Illawarra were called to a vacant Farmborough Road home at 3.45am on Wednesday following reports the property was on fire.
"As soon as we left the station we could see flames," Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong Station Officer Joel Beattie said.
The fire was burning was so intensely that firefighters had to rush to save the home next door from being engulfed.
"There was pretty heavy fire activity," FRNSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.
When firefighters arrived on scene they put on breathing equipment and entered the house to search for anyone stuck inside the single-storey home.
A specialist ladder platform truck was also called in to help extinguish the fire from above.
Nobody was injured during and the inferno is now a crime scene.
"We'll just start to look at where the fire started and how it started," Supt Dewberry said.
There was asbestos in the property and HAZMAT crews worked to make this safe.
"We use an asbestos bonding kit. It's a glue spray to bond it [asbestos] together," Station Officer Beattie said.
A Lake Illawarra Police District spokeswoman said inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are underway.
Anyone with information is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
