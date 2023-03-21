Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Photos

Farmborough Heights home destroyed by fire in early morning blaze

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 22 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A house on Farmborough Road was destroyed after a fire tore through it early Wednesday morning. Picture by Adam McLean

One home was destroyed and another was lucky to be saved during a suspicious fire in Farmborough Heights that is now under police investigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.