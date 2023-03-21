Illawarra Mercury
Farmborough Heights home destroyed by fire in early morning blaze

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 23 2023 - 8:20am, first published March 22 2023 - 7:30am
Specialist HAZMAT crews were called in after a suspicious fire destroyed a Farmborough Road home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture by Adam McLean

Police are investigating two suspicious fires that destroyed one home and left residents in a block of units fleeing for their life.

Local News

