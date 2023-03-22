An Irish renewable energy firm has joined with an Australian solar farm owner to enter the race to develop offshore wind proposals for the Illawarra coast.
Spark Renewables, which owns the Bomen Solar Farm in Wagga Wagga has teamed up with Cork-based Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 - an offshore engineering firm to be the latest entrant in the increasingly active group of offshore wind proponents.
The group has pitched to build offshore, floating wind turbines off the coast of the Illawarra and Hunter.
Head of Spark Renewables Anthony Marriner said the company would begin consultation ahead of any firm proposal.
"The consortium will investigate the suitability of areas for developing an offshore wind farm within the proposed Hunter offshore area and the foreshadowed Illawarra offshore area," he said.
Simply Blue Group has previous experience delivering floating offshore wind farms, including the Salamander floating offshore wind project in Scotland, also in partnership with Subsea7.
While the federal government is yet to declare the Illawarra offshore wind region, the declaration of the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone by the NSW has catalysed interest in offshore wind proposals in the region.
Sam Roch-Perks, group CEO of Simply Blue Group said this policy announcement, along with the geography of the NSW coast made it an ideal location for offshore wind.
"I'm looking forward to meeting again personally with local stakeholders over the coming weeks to further progress our plans," he said.
"We hope to bring the valuable lessons learnt from our existing global portfolio of over 10 GW of floating wind projects to Australia."
Spark Renewables, an arm of investment-fund owned Spark Infrastructure has been recently up for sale, with bids received from five parties, according to The Australian.
In addition to the Bomen Solar Farm, Spark Renewables is in the process of delivering a number of other solar and storage projects in southern NSW.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.