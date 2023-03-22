Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

GPs call for payroll tax exemptions after court ruling

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Adam McLean.

A Kiama GP fears medical clinics will struggle and patients will be left paying heftier fees after a recent court decision that could lead to practices paying more in payroll tax.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.