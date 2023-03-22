A Kiama GP fears medical clinics will struggle and patients will be left paying heftier fees after a recent court decision that could lead to practices paying more in payroll tax.
A recent Court of Appeal ruling, upholding a NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal decision, means that 'tenant GPs' - who pay a percentage of their earnings to work in a clinic, rather than receiving a wage - can be considered employees for payroll tax purposes.
A business must pay payroll tax of 5.45 per cent when its wages exceed the monthly threshold of $92,055 to $101,918.
Dr David Grant owned a Kiama practice for almost 30 years before selling it, and now operates there as a tenant GP.
He said he did not think clinics would be able to absorb the extra costs of payroll tax.
"I think it will be passed on [to patients] by way of increased fees," Dr Grant said.
Many clinics absorbed certain costs for patients already, he said, such as bulk-billing return visits for test results, but he questioned whether this would continue when practices had to pay more tax.
A Royal Australian College of General Practitioners survey of almost 1300 doctors and practice staff found 3 per cent of practices were in a financial position to absorb the costs, 78 per cent would have to raise fees, and almost one in five would face closure.
Dr Grant said passing the costs on to patients would have negative impacts on their health, forcing them to wait longer before seeing a doctor - thereby letting problems get worse - or they would opt to attend already busy emergency departments instead.
"It will mean people will think twice before going to see a doctor," he said.
Dr Grant feared it would also drive older GPs out of the profession because they would choose to retire instead of continue working if the situation became too difficult.
A NSW government spokesperson said the government had made no changes to payroll tax laws in regards to GPs and medical practices.
"The NSW government is assessing the implications for general practices and is continuing to work constructively with all relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Medical Association, RACGP and Primary Care Business Council," they said.
AMA (NSW) president Dr Michael Bonning said the impacts of payroll tax changes would be "devastating".
"The decision to levy payroll tax will turbocharge the decline of bulk-billing," Dr Bonning said.
The RACGP and the AMA (NSW) is calling on the NSW government to exempt tenant GPs from payroll tax obligations.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
