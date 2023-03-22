Illawarra Mercury
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood makes urgent appeal for blood donors

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 22 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:45pm
Mark Holgate donating plasma at the Wollongong Lifeblood centre. Picture by Robert Peet.

The demand from hospitals for blood products has almost reached a 10-year high, prompting an urgent appeal for donors to step forward and give blood.

Natalie Croxon

