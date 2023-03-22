The demand from hospitals for blood products has almost reached a 10-year high, prompting an urgent appeal for donors to step forward and give blood.
West Wollongong's Mark Holgate is among those who has already heeded the call, rolling up his sleeve on Wednesday morning at the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood centre in Kembla Street after hearing of the appeal on the radio.
For Mr Holgate, who grew up in the United Kingdom, it was the first time he had donated in Australia - last year, a ban on donors who had lived in the UK between 1980 and 1996 was lifted.
He and his family recently returned to Australia after a four-year stint in the UK.
"I feel like I'm giving something back," Mr Holgate said.
Lifeblood said it needed 3600 people to donate this week.
"We now have more donors than at any point in the past 10 years, however demand for all blood groups, especially O negative continues to increase as hospitals catch up on surgeries post-pandemic," executive director Cath Stone said.
Wollongong donor centre manager Lyn Lindley said people with group-O blood types were especially needed, but donors of any blood type were required.
O negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat patients when their blood type is not known.
Ms Lindley also said both whole blood and plasma donations were needed.
"Numbers are increasing, which is fantastic, but there are a lot of available appointments moving forward," she said.
Lifeblood is also calling for donors through to the Easter weekend - a challenging time for the service, as people take breaks - and beyond.
Ms Lindley said the Wollongong donor centre was open every day over the Easter period.
To book an appointment, visit the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood website or call 13 14 95.
The Wollongong donor centre hours are below:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.