Wheels turn around the world thanks to UN. Letters, March 24, 2023

The UN's IPCC again rings deafening alarm bells about the significant and devastating threats of climate change. As your editorial (Mercury, March 22) says, this should be enough to break the climate impasse and help our leaders make decisions that will ensure a safer climate future. Yet, politicians who align with the science and call for an end to new fossil fuel projects, are often painted as extreme. Further, we continue to log our carbon rich native forests, a practice that is incompatible with achieving net-zero. Now is a moment of truth. Australians who, via their votes, gave the Albanese Government permission to act are waiting for an accelerated phase out of fossil fuels and commitment to end native forest logging this year. These actions are vital to ensure a liveable future for our children.