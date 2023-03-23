Wheels turn around the world thanks to UN. Letters, March 24, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Wheels turn around the world thanks to UN. Letters to the Editor, March 24, 2023

March 24 2023 - 4:00am
Recently letters criticising the UN merely show ignorance. The UN system with 100+ agencies and organisations ranging from ICAO to WHO and WTO, is how the world organises its international activities from pandemics to The Law of the Sea and telecommunication. Few notice their activities. Without them, inter alia no international flight would land, foreign letters would go undelivered and our telecommunications would interfere with each other.

