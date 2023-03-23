Wheels turn around the world thanks to UN. Letters, March 24, 2023

Recently letters criticising the UN merely show ignorance. The UN system with 100+ agencies and organisations ranging from ICAO to WHO and WTO, is how the world organises its international activities from pandemics to The Law of the Sea and telecommunication. Few notice their activities. Without them, inter alia no international flight would land, foreign letters would go undelivered and our telecommunications would interfere with each other.
Just because some letter writers don't know about UN activities, does not mean they can stop without chaos resulting. The UN itself is best regarded like Alcoholics Anonymous, where nations urge each other to better behaviour. Unlike AA, many UN members have no wish to "give up the grog". Some are so big they can ignore advice. It is hard to persuade the rest to oppose their perceived interests. It is no world government, is imperfect but nevertheless achieves a lot.
David Goss, Woonona
Jamie Frankcombe in his letter 'Vilification of coal industry is disappointing' (Mercury, March 18), claims that the coal industry has been misrepresented and vilified, in the lead-up to the NSW state election. It has been reported that Peabody, as a local in the Illawarra has spilt polluted wastewater into the Royal National Park and has been fined by the EPA. I perused the reporting, which could in no way be described as vilification; there seemed to be some justified criticism of the EPA and Peabody.
It has been reported that the fossil fuel (coal and gas industry) has been, in effect, misrepresenting and vilifying the carbon transition that is happening right now. The fossil fuel industry might be denying the science of climate change, but the world is in the middle of the carbon transition. The fossil fuel industry needs to co-operatively work with the government, industry and the population to achieve the transition.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
The UN's IPCC again rings deafening alarm bells about the significant and devastating threats of climate change. As your editorial (Mercury, March 22) says, this should be enough to break the climate impasse and help our leaders make decisions that will ensure a safer climate future. Yet, politicians who align with the science and call for an end to new fossil fuel projects, are often painted as extreme. Further, we continue to log our carbon rich native forests, a practice that is incompatible with achieving net-zero. Now is a moment of truth. Australians who, via their votes, gave the Albanese Government permission to act are waiting for an accelerated phase out of fossil fuels and commitment to end native forest logging this year. These actions are vital to ensure a liveable future for our children.
Amy Hiller, Kew
