Bradley Kearns busted for Crown St construction site break-in after leaving footprints, inmate paperwork at scene of crime

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
Bradley Kearns. Picture from Facebook.

A not-so-wise Bellambi dad has confessed to breaking into a high-rise construction site after he left his footprints and corrective service inmate paperwork at the scene of the crime.

