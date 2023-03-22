A not-so-wise Bellambi dad has confessed to breaking into a high-rise construction site after he left his footprints and corrective service inmate paperwork at the scene of the crime.
Bradley Kearns faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Wednesday where he apologised to a magistrate for his "stupid mistake".
The 37-year-old indicated a guilty plea to a charge of break, enter and steal following his arrest on Tuesday, March 21.
Tendered court documents revealed Kearns manoeuvred his way through temporary wire fencing of a high-rise apartment block construction site on Crown St, Wollongong about 5.30pm on Monday.
Dozens of CCTV cameras caught him entering, then walking through multiple levels of the building, collecting items as he moved through the complex.
Kearns was wearing distinctive shorts with a black and red lined pattern, cream work boots and a hi-vis shirt under his jacket, with his calf tattoo in clear sight of cameras.
Not only was his face captured on CCTV, Kearns also left behind his corrective service paperwork and footprints on a door he kicked in.
He was seen carrying a number of bags, including a yellow carry tool bag and a green enviro-bag, also nicking a pair of work boots along the way.
The court heard Kearns also attempted to make off with a heavy duty yellow toolbox with $100,000 worth of tools inside - however it was too heavy to shift and has since been located inside the building.
Kearns spent three hours at the site before he left with the other items.
The building site manager discovered it had been broken into when he arrived the next day.
Police arrived and seized Kearns' paperwork he left on the site, also identifying him in the footage.
About 3pm on Tuesday, officers arrested Kearns at his Bellambi address, where he was wearing the same shorts on the day of the break-in.
He handed over two laptops and the tool bag, including other items like drill bits and an iPad.
Kearns, who was sentenced to an intensive correction order two weeks ago for an unrelated crime, didn't make an application for bail on Wednesday and confessed: "I know I've made a stupid mistake".
He will return to court on May 29.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
