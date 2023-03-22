Legal cannabis 'could create 5000 jobs' in Illawarra, candidate claims

A fully-fledged marijuana cultivation industry could create 5000 legitimate jobs in the Illawarra if cannabis were legalised, an election candidate has claimed ahead of the weekend election.
Former NSW MLC Jeremy Buckingham left the Greens in 2018 and is now bidding for a return covered in a different kind of green, as the lead Upper House candidate for the Legalise Cannabis Party.
He said the impact from legalising the drug in some US states showed the employment benefits that could flow.
"It's a massive employer and economic driver," he said.
"What we've learned from the legalised cannabis industry in California, in Colorado, is you need it to be adjacent to population centres, you need a skilled workforce, you need access to good infrastructure.
"Jurisdictions around the world have recognised that legalised recreational cannabis for adult use is one of the most high-value horticultural and agricultural products.
"We believe that a legalised cannabis industry in NSW could employ up to 5000 people in the Illawarra area; it could being in billions of dollars of capital expenditure, investment and high-quality long-term jobs.
"Especially as we're looking to transition away from coal mining and out of fossil fuels, high value horticultural and agricultural jobs, and the downstream processing and manufacturing, are opportunities that governments should seize. It's a very labour intensive industry, you need lots of people working."
He said the 5000 jobs boast was based on regional populations, survey results that indicate the size of the market, and cross-referencing results from the US. The market was one that focused on quality, which can lead to both large farms and smaller boutique operations.
While there may be economic indicators of benefit, the Legalise Cannabis Party also has to deal with the fact its main policy is about getting high. Mr Buckingham said this was not a problem.
"Humans have always done it," he said. "People like to relax, people like to unwind, people have used drugs, whether it be caffeine, alcohol, cannabis, for time immemorial. What we need to do is to make sure they do it safely, they they are educated, that we regulate these products, and make sure they're not being used by young people, and make sure they're not in the hands of the black market."
Mr Buckingham estimated the cannabis industry in Australia was worth a $20 billion a year - all in the hands of the black market.
Mr Buckingham left the Greens in 2018 after allegations made in parliament by Greens MLC Jenny Leong that he had sexually harassed a female staffer after a night of drinking in 2011. Mr Buckingham strongly denied the allegations but quit the party after Greens branches called for him to go.
Greens MLC Justin Field also left the party in protest at the treatment of Mr Buckingham. An independent investigation found the harassment allegations couldn't be substantiated.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
