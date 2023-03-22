Illawarra Mercury
New Illawarra-South Coast hockey season starts with a bang

By Tony de Souza
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
It was a goal feast for the Park's captain Emma McLeish. Picture by Adam McLean

The new Illawarra-South Coast hockey season started with a bang in the women's league when last years premiers Albion Park hit University 8-0 in the opening round last Saturday.

