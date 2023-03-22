New Illawarra-South Coast hockey season starts with a bang

The new Illawarra-South Coast hockey season started with a bang in the women's league when last years premiers Albion Park hit University 8-0 in the opening round last Saturday.
The opening round also coincided with the launch of the two new blue synthetic turfs at the Illawarra Hockey centre at Unanderra. In the other games, Fairy Meadow beat Avondale 1-0 and Wests Illawarra defeated Figtree Unanderra 3-0.
It was a goal feast for the Park's captain Emma McLeish and Kelsey Hughes who had a successful outing for Australia at the recent indoor hockey World Cup in South Africa.Hughes scored a hat trick with McLeish and Kiarra Marsh scoring braces and a single goal from Demi Stewart, younger sister of Geringong Hockeyroo Grace Stewart.
McLeish was happy with the win and didn't have a lot to say other than the team are trying to get themselves back into the swing of things being the first game of the season.
University, last year's losing finalists were missing a number of players who are involved in the current Under 21 national championships in Sydney.
The Wests/Figtree game was suspended in the third quarter of the match when a Figtree player was seriously injured but has recovered well.Wests' captain/coach Bianca Broadhurst, a former Hockeyroo from 2004, was happy with the win saying the team will add a new interest and strength to the competition.
"The blue turf is first class. Having played on many surfaces in Australia and overseas in my career, its fantastic to have a world class surface here in the Illawarra region," Broadhurst said.
Booadhurst scored one goal and Imogen Fowles getting a brace for the 3-0 win.
Destiny Ferguson scored Meadow's only goal in the 1-0 win over Avondale.
In round two, Meadow play Greys and University face Figtree on Friday, and Park meet Avondale on Saturday at 4 pm.
