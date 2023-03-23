Discuss your TPD claim with Turner Freeman Lawyers Advertising Feature

Jeanette Woollacott, senior associate and specialist accredited personal injury lawyer at Turner Freeman's Wollongong office. Pictures supplied

Turner Freeman Lawyers is located on Atchison Street, Wollongong. The premises is wheelchair accessible and has ample free parking.

What is TPD insurance?

TPD stands for total and permanent disability. A total and permanent disability insurance policy will pay you a lump sum if you can no longer work in your usual occupation because of an injury or illness.

Most super funds have a TPD insurance policy, however many Australians are unaware it is available to them.



The TPD benefit is entirely separate from your super account balance.



If you are not sure whether you have TPD cover, look on your superannuation member statement or give your super fund a call.

Am I entitled to make a claim?

You must be totally and permanently unable to work in your usual occupation for which you are experienced, skilled and have the appropriate training.



Some TPD policies will pay a benefit if you are working in a different occupation because you can no longer do your usual occupation.

Your disablement does not have to be from an injury at work, it may be from an accident outside of work, or stem from an illness. It can be a physical or a psychological injury.



Those on workers compensation or receiving motor vehicle injury compensation or the Centrelink Disability Support Pension can still make a TPD claim.

What is a TPD claim worth?

A TPD policy is typically worth anywhere from $5000 to $400,000 or more, depending on the age you become unable to work, the type of policy and your level of cover.

Once approved you have the choice to access the money as a lump sum, income stream or a combination of both or leave it in your super account.



You can also access your super account balance.

You may have more than than one TPD policy, especially if you have changed jobs over the years and accumulated multiple superannuation policies. You can make a claim on each policy.

You may be eligible to pursue a TPD claim that you didn't realise existed.



For more information talk to the experienced team at Turner Freeman on 4220 5250.

