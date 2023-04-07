Winter is approaching and homemakers might be weighing-up the pros and cons of various ways to keep warm.
Many homes have gas heating and for decades it was sold as the cheaper, greener alternative. It is estimated about 70 per cent of Australian homes have at least one gas appliance, and until recently every new build was required to have a connection to the natural gas network. Too little, too late. And millions of homes are locked into gas because the switch to all-electric is cost prohibitive even after government rebates.
Homes with electric heating will still feel the pinch of rising costs this winter. However those with solar panels can use summer gains to offset winter energy charges. Batteries are becoming slightly more affordable and it only takes a few hours of sunlight to store a significant amount of energy for night-time use. Even without batteries, solar panels will continue to generate a level of energy on overcast days for immediate use. At least families have the option to adjust home heating around these factors.
Another heating source to consider is a wood fire such as those manufactured by Australian-owned Scandia. We love the crackle of a warm wood fire and it can transform a house into an inviting home. Scandia wood fires are inspired by European design and after 70 years this family-owned business has become a leader in the local market. More than 14 styles are available to suit indoor and outdoor spaces.
In short, yes. When choosing a wood fire there are factors to consider such as room size, orientation, windows and doors. Scandia have an impressive model in the Warmbrite series that is engineered to heat living spaces up to 32 squares.
Convection is simply the tendency of a substance, which in the case of wood heaters is air, to rise when it is warmer. Convection wood fires leverage this natural phenomenon to provide consistent, controllable ambient warmth.
Radiant heaters are great for indoors and outdoors. The external surface radiates heat to warm nearby objects, including you.
Radiant heaters have specific requirements for clearances.
Older style wood stoves were not manufactured to the same rigid specifications as today's heaters which have improved design and technology. Scandi suggests heaters manufactured before 1999 are replaced with a modern variant to reduce emissions and maximise efficiency. Scandia wood fires have a two-stage primary and secondary air system. The latter stage hyper heats any excess carbon during the secondary burn phase, converting the majority of residual emissions into stored energy which minimises the impact on the environment.
At dcceew.gov.au we found some tips to help you keep warm this winter and enjoy the cosy ambience from your wood heater.
