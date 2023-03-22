Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Jones hits back at BlueScope uncertainty on Safeguard Mechanism

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 23 2023 - 7:41am, first published March 22 2023 - 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new federal Labor bill seeks to impose a limit on the largest emitters in Australia.

Federal MP Stephen Jones has said carbon offsets are essential for the future of the steel industry, after BlueScope said the government's proposed safeguard mechanism would imperil its $1 billion blast furnace reline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.