Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Jones hits back at BlueScope uncertainty on Safeguard Mechanism

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 22 2023 - 9:09pm, first published 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Jones has raised the needs of the Illawarra steel industry in parliament in debate over the government's safeguard mechanism. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Federal MP Stephen Jones has said carbon offsets are essential for the future of the steel industry, after BlueScope said the government's proposed safeguard mechanism would imperil its $1 billion blast furnace reline, but critics are calling the focus on offsets for the steel and cement sectors a "smokescreen" to protect the coal and gas industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.