Summer pelagic season extends

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said this year's excellent summer seasonal run of mahi-mahi, marlin and other pelagics, continued this past week, much to the delight of game fishers and other boaties.
Further north to down past Batemans Bay, there has been untold numbers of dolphinfish or mahi that have been found around the numerous DPI FADs as well as holding under other floats from commercial traps and the like.
Just as the description says, FADs or fish attracting devices have certainly paid off, much to the pleasure of fishers as not only the mahi, but numerous marlin have been hooked up in the near vicinity by slow trolling livies.
Most of the offshore billfish have been blues and striped whereas the smaller black up to 100 kilos have been a more inshore target.
Jervis Bay Game FC held their Whitesands tournament last week and one report said more than 57 marlin were tagged and released.
This weekend sees the Shoalhaven Game FC hold their tourney, so one wonders what their numbers will be when Sunday's 'cease fishing' call is made.
The snapper were a little easier to find last weekend but the majority of the better fish came from the deeper reefs of 60-80 metres and were all caught under the vast amount of bait schools.
As always this time of year there were a few snapper fishos hooking marlin for a fleeting few seconds before their light gear gave up.
For those who chose to fish in close there were a few teraglin and sampson fish about with the majority of them coming from the afternoon bite. A couple of customers hit them on successive occasions, not once but three times.
There have been a couple of solid reds in close as well but they have all been caught in the low light periods.
Beaches have continued to fish well again this week for just about everything with salmon and tailor about in big numbers at dawn and dusk.
Bream, whiting and flathead have been fishing well on the start of the run-out whilst there have been plenty of school jew after dark.
