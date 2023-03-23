Illawarra Mercury
Summer pelagic season extends

March 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Christi Keith with a nice dolly from Shellharbour FAD. Picture supplied

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said this year's excellent summer seasonal run of mahi-mahi, marlin and other pelagics, continued this past week, much to the delight of game fishers and other boaties.

