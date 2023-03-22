Two defence force personnel have been injured after an Australian Army helicopter crashed in waters off Jervis Bay during a routine training exercise on Wednesday night.
The incident sparked an emergency rescue to save the 10 Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel on board the MRH-90 multi-role helicopter.
All of the crew were rescued, however two sustained minor injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The ADF personnel were conducting a counter-terrorism training activity when the incident occurred.
The MRH-90 Taipan multi-role helicopters have previously been plagued with safety concerns about "major risks and issues" affecting its reliability and capability, a parliamentary report found in 2020.
In 2021, the Navy's 808 Squadron MRH-90 Taipan helicopters were temporarily grounded due to IT maintenance issues.
Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart quick responses from ADF personnel and emergency services and well-drilled teams prevented a potential tragedy.
"We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to determine the cause and ensure the platform remains safe to operate," he said.
As a precaution, Defence has temporarily paused the training activity and will ground the MRH-90 Taipan fleet while the cause of the incident is investigated.
The incident site is being contained by Australian Federal Police and port services personnel.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
