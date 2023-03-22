Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Army helicopter crashes off Jervis Bay, two injured

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 23 2023 - 11:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was an explosion and fire on board an Army helicopter seconds before it ditched into the ocean off Jervis Bay, an eyewitness says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.