Winless in two and eight goals conceded in that time, the Wolves are looking to get back to showing some of the defensive resolve they displayed in the first handful of fixtures this season.
Small mistakes have cost the side dearly in losses to Rockdale and St George in consecutive weeks.
In a major boost for the side, left-back Walter Scott is set to return for the clash against the Mariners despite not training this week.
Meanwhile captain Lachlan Scott is progressing well, according to coach David Carney, with last season's top goal scorer at the club set to return next week from his hamstring injury.
The Wolves beat the Mariners 4-3 in a pre-season hit-out and Carney said he knew what to look out for when Abbas Saad's side travel down the coast.
"They play sort of counter-attacking football. They're young, they're fit and they're very pacey. We have to be switched on when we lose the ball," he said.
Carney added that the side were on top for large parts of the second half against St George last week but just could not capitalise on their territory.
"Performance wise we dominated them second half. They have a lot of depth and to show that we absolutely dominated them gives the boys belief."
The Mariners were coached by former Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire up until after round one of the NPL NSW competition in 2023 following the former national team player being called up in an assistant role for the Young Socceroos for the U-20 Asian Cup.
A win is non-negotiable for both sides with the Wolves sitting in 11th and the Mariners three points behind in 15th. Both teams are coming into the clash off the back of two straight losses.
Kickoff is 3pm at WIN.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
