Twelve Tribes selling Razorback properties worth more than $6m

By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 23 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 5:00pm
The property at Razorback known as Peppertree Creek Farm, which is currently owned by Twelve Tribes. Picture from United Realty via Facebook.

The religious sect known as the Twelve Tribes is selling its multi-million dollar properties near Picton, including the historical homestead that is home to its popular cafe.

