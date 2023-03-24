Attacking on two fronts, Kembla Grange trainer Theresa Bateup is sweating on the weather radar as much as any trackwork this week.
Eberlee stands five deep in the list of emergencies for a run in Saturday's Midway Handicap at Rosehill, but thrives in the wet and could yet make the field with scratchings if the rain comes.
On the Victorian border, Bateup is hoping the clouds are blown north, in the hope stayers Foxtrot Bravo and Albury Gold Cup runner The Guru can step out on a Soft surface, rather than Heavy.
Read more: Loose Ends: Zone Singles glory up for grabs
The Guru is rated a $41 chance with Bet365, after drawing barrier 10 with Jett Stanley aboard, with the incentive of a spot in the $2 million Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day on the line.
But the six-year-old gelding has three career wins over the 2000m trip and a near 50 per cent strike rate of running in the top three after 43 career starts.
"There's no doubt he's much better on a Soft track than Heavy," Bateup said.
"His last two runs were good, he drew wide last time and still finished off well and he's carried weight.
"So he'll appreciate only having 54kg on his back and he deserves a chance in a Cup race, we'd only scratch if it really poured down.
"Obviously there's a couple in the race (Mankayan and Riyazan) who have the high ratings, but after that it starts to become a more even field."
Foxtrot Bravo jumps in the second race of the day, a Benchmark 66 over 2400m and will push forward from the inside gate.
Bateup said the Showcase meeting run will be a crossroads for the gelding's career.
"He won this race two years ago and broke the track record," she said. "He was always a horse that tries really hard, but it's D-day for him to see what we do next."
It comes as South Coast trainer Paul Murray took out the Albury City Handicap with a dominant front-running effort on Thursday.
Eberlee has also been nominated for Tuesday's Kembla Grange meeting, but Bateup is hoping the wet weather might result in her gaining a run in the 1300m Midway Handicap.
"It can rain as much it likes at Rosehill," Bateup said.
"I'm still hoping she'll get a run, just because a few might come out, but she loves the wet."
While Woonona owner and breeder Hugh Docherty will be chasing a fifth Group 1 success with Montefilia (see form guide, page 33) in Saturday's Tancred Stakes, he is also impressed with last-start winner Obvious Step, who will run in the Midway.
Docherty has sent horses to rising Wyong trainer Denim Wynen and it's starting to pay dividends.
"She's got such a great work ethic, a really smart trainer," Docherty said.
"Obvious Step has drawn wide, but she'll go back anyway, she drops in weight and should run well."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.