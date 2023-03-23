Retired Socceroo Scott Chipperfield to fight DV charges in hearing

One of Australian football's most decorated players will fight allegations he assaulted a woman at Corrimal in a hearing set down for July.
Scott Kenneth Chipperfield, a retired Socceroo who played at two World Cups, did not appear before Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
The 47-year-old's lawyer Daryl Quirk pleaded not guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault on his behalf.
Documents tendered to the court stated Chipperfield allegedly assaulted the woman at a Corrimal address in the early hours of March 13 this year.
Magistrate Mark Douglass scheduled a hearing date for July 14 where Chipperfield will fight the charges. His bail will continue.
Chipperfield started his career as a Bellambi junior. He went on to play 68 games for the Socceroos, won National Soccer League titles with Wollongong Wolves in 2000 and 2001 and played in the European Champions League with Swiss club FC Basel.
The Football Australia Hall of Famer retired from international football after the World Cup.
In recent years, Chipperfield has coached Women's NSW National Premier League club the Illawarra Stingrays and Illawarra Premier League side Tarrawanna.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
