There were numerous motivations behind an Oak Flat veterinary clinic establishing a monthly social walk.
Largely to help the dogs with socialisation (of course), but also so clinic staff could get to know their clients - and each other.
Now, the first Saturday of every month a group of dog walkers join up for a walk along Central Avenue to Central Park.
Wagging tails and relaxed happier humans, what an outcome.
Mr Viraj Keer, a client of the vet clinic has been a regular to the social walks with his full-of-life, year-old Labrador Bee.
"[Bee] loves meeting other dogs and she's always excited to go for a walk and with more people it brings it out more," Mr Keer said.
Mr Keer moved to Oak Flats three years ago and enjoys the many walks around the area.
"Oak Flats, there's a big part of the community that is new and a lot old as well. It's community engagement at its best and I'm a dog lover."
Bee happily walks along Central Avenue with all of her new friends and the many people and dogs to meet along the way.
"The people are just very friendly it's always good to meet different set of people go for a walk and have those connections," Mr Keer said.
He believes the social walk is a way for people to connect again after an extended time indoors.
"During COVID everything happens at home: work from home, stay home and order online,
"Trying to get people together. I think that's the key message that everyone's lost the personal touch of connection, and this is a good way to connect again"
The Oak Flats Vet Clinic encourages their clients to drop in with their dogs for a 'happy visit'.
"So they get used to the clinic, and it's not always like an experience relating back to needles or something painful happening," Shannon Newman, a vet nurse at Oak Flats Vet Clinic, said.
It's after this recommendation and noticing the conversations in the waiting room that the clinic decided to set up a social event outside of the clinic for the community.
"Were getting to know this community through the clinic and realising how many people in this community felt I guess a bit lonely," Miss Newman said.
"A lot of people they still feel isolated that human companionship, and dogs just bring everybody together."
Miss Newman said the walk has been a good way for the new clinic- which opened last year- to get to know the community.
"It's been very rewarding It's feeling connected to people and I think that sort of builds our relationship for the potential if something bad happens to their dog they know that they can count on us and have that relationship with us to help them," Miss Newman said.
The 'Saturday Socials Walk' is not just for clients or dog owners, with dog lovers also welcome to join. The group start at the Oak Flats Vet Clinic on the first Saturday of every month at 7:45am and stroll down to the lake at Central Park.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.