Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

State election 2023: The Illawarra's concerns about education

By Newsroom
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We asked these people how the government should support our local teachers and schools.

The state of the NSW education system and the plight of teachers is another of the red-hot topics when it comes to political debate in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.