The state of the NSW education system and the plight of teachers is another of the red-hot topics when it comes to political debate in NSW.
We asked: What should the government be doing to support our local teachers and schools?
READ MORE OPINIONS:
"Provide more funding for teachers and the nurses, I'm a nurse in the disability sector."
Shane Sheppard
"Give schools more resources, especially ones that work with the disabled, that's a big thing missing to me."
Jana Inkpen, Unanderra
"Drop the complicated stuff and go back to making sure that children can read and write and do arithmetic."
Robyn Ford, Windang
"Fund the public schools more instead of the Catholic ones because they're the ones with money, not us."
Barbara Hopp, Kanahooka
"They have too many kids in each class. Kids today are given too much work to do, it puts great pressure on the kids to do all these subjects and assignments."
Isabelle Thrift, Windang
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.