The finalists for the 37th annual Dulux Colour Awards have been announced by this year's esteemed judging panel.
The panel includes five design industry professionals from Australia and New Zealand, who narrowed down this year's record number of entries to 113 finalists across commercial and residential and public spaces.
Dulux colour expert Andrea Lucena-Orr said this year's finalists demonstrate the capacity for colour to be a fundamental and versatile design tool.
"There are residential projects in which colour is cleverly used to delineate contemporary additions to older homes, competing with houses bearing bold graphic statements.
And others in which subtle, yet all-encompassing tonal nuance is the primary design strategy," Andrea said.
As far as emerging trends, the use of colour-blocking and graphic devices in bold hues on neutral bases is notable throughout, with some stand-out examples.
"We are also seeing the fun and functional use of colour in the burgeoning student category, where projects are typically forward-thinking and adventurous," Andrea said.
Overall, this year's finalists embody a renewed vigour and energy, suggesting that designers and architects show confidence in using colour, enabling them a greater degree of freedom and experimentation. It bodes well for the built environment and the future use of colour ahead.
Winners will be announced on May 11 at an exclusive Melbourne event hosted by design identities Dana Tomic and Sarah-Jane Pyke.
Watch this space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.