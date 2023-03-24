Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Coal mine impact 'beyond prediction' for Illawarra water catchment

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Ian Wright at Camp Gully Creek after one of the spills.

A new report from an independent scientist says mining in the drinking water catchment by Peabody's Metropolitan colliery at Helensburgh is having impacts well beyond what was anticipated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.