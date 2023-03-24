Coal mine impact 'beyond prediction' for Illawarra water catchment

A new report from an independent scientist says mining in the drinking water catchment by Peabody's Metropolitan colliery at Helensburgh is having impacts well beyond what was anticipated.
The review of Metropolitan's environmental performance for the years to 2022 by former Water NSW hydrologist Peter Dupen has found longwall mining subsidence is causing cracking and damage to the Woronora catchment, even beneath the dam itself.
"My primary recommendation in light of these findings is that further undermining of the Woronora Reservoir should be halted until the implications of these unfolding changes on the catchments and Sydney's drinking water resources can be re-assessed," Mr Dupen wrote.
It said evidence suggested the modelling used to win approval for the mine had been "unduly optimistic".
"Some of the subsidence effects and impacts which are now unfolding in Woronora Reservoir catchment were expected and are considered to be consistent with the planning approval conditions," the report states.
"A number of the impacts appear however to exceed both the water impact predictions made in the EIS documents and the subsequent Performance Measures and Indicators."
The analysis of publicly available information was commissioned by the Nature Conservation Council with the support of the Sutherland Shire Environment Centre.
Peabody criticised the report's timing just before the election, and said its conclusions are based on old information and a theory of "shear plane" fractures that had not been widely accepted.
"His claims of environmental impacts from our operations have been considered by government authorities and independent experts many times across many years," a spokeswoman said.
"Mr Dupen's own paper [concedes] that 'there is no evidence that water is leaving the reservoir catchment'.
"In fact, the six eminent scientists on the NSW Independent Expert Panel concluded that the operations of the Metropolitan Colliery were having a negligible impact on the quality and quantity of water reaching the Woronora Reservoir, two of the most important issues for local residents."
The report says if its conclusions are correct, a new kind of impact is unfolding beneath the catchment, involving water drainage from ridges and "shear planes" - large fractures in the rock - hundreds of metres across.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Planning and Environment said it would review the report now it had been published.
"As a result of a 2017 investigation into impacts of mining on the Eastern Tributary, we required the proponent to prepare and implement a remediation plan, with work due to be completed by 2024," she said.
"The proponent is also required to undertake regular monitoring and reporting, and provide that to us, under its consent. That reporting indicates there have been negligible impacts on water quality and quantity."
Peabody's performance is under review after several pollution incidents in Camp Gully Creek which feeds into the Royal National Park last year.
