A 39-year-old Port Kembla man has fronted court for his role in an alleged carjacking in Wollongong.
About 2.30pm on Saturday, a 24-year-old woman was refuelling her car at a service station on Corrimal Street in Wollongong, when she was approached by two men she didn't know.
One of the men allegedly got in the driver's seat of the woman's Mercedes station wagon, and demanded the woman's mother get out of the passenger seat.
"The second man then got in the vehicle and a struggle ensued between him and the younger woman, before she was allegedly threatened with a knife," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The men then drove off in the car.
The vehicle was later recovered in Port Kembla on Tuesday.
Just before 2pm the following day, police arrested a 39-year-old man at a hotel on King Street.
"At a subsequent search warrant at a home on Tobruk Avenue, Port Kembla, police seized items of clothing relevant to the investigation," police said.
The man was taken to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with:
The man also allegedly stole property from a retail store on Keira Street in Wollongong and attempted to steal a motorbike on Saturday, March 18.
He was refused bail and appear in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
Police have urged anyone with information is urged to call Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.