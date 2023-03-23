Illawarra Mercury
Basketball in the Illawarra won't be among the sports grants this election

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated March 23 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:00pm
Basketball Illawarra spearhead Oscar Forman says the organisation wants to remove barriers to the sport - but needs courts to do so. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

News a $30 million regional basketball stadium will be funded in the state's "other steel city" Newcastle has put a spotlight on the dire the need in Wollongong, where there are waiting lists of at least 200 junior players who can't fit in current facilities.

