Police are hunting for a man who exposed himself to a teenage girl in Woonona earlier this week.
The 16-year-old girl was walking on Thompson Street about 3.30pm Monday when she was flagged down by an unknown man.
It is understood the man claimed to need directions, but his genitals were exposed.
The girl ran home and the incident was reported to Wollongong police.
They would like to speak to the man, who is described as Caucasian in appearance, aged in his late 40s, with a thin build, black hair and a tattoo on his upper left arm.
He was driving a blue single-cab ute with a silver tray.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at that time is asked to contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
